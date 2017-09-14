Transcript for Amber Frey opens up about her relationship with Scott Peterson

We're back now with new details about the murder case gripping the nation for 15 years. Scott Peterson was convicted of killing his pregnant wife Laci. Now more information is copping to light and Dan Abrams has been covering this since the very beginning. This is so fascinating to people. It is hard to believe it has been 15 years since this case started. And there are still people who have a lot of questions about it and tonight "20/20" is digging deep with some of the people who knew her best, the documentary is called "Truth and lies: The murder of Laci Peterson." One to dispatch. May I help you? Yes, my daughter has been missing since this morning. She's eight months pregnant. She took her dog for a walk in the park. The dog came home with just the leash on. What is your name? My name is Ron. I'm her stepdad. Her husband, Scott Peterson is on his way over to the park. What's your stepdaughter's name. Laci. The last time I saw Laci, Scott was sitting on the floor and we were watching TV and she said the baby was kicking so I put my hand on her stomach because I never felt him kick. She leaned over to me and said, mom, Scott doesn't like to do this. I asked him to, you know, feel my stomach when the baby kicks and he never wants to touch my stomach. That really, really bothered me and that was the last time I saw her. Reporter: It was a case that captivated the nation. A beautiful young mother-to-be missing, a frantic family. A husband, Scott Peterson, under intense scrutiny. Can I tell you how wonderful you are? It's pretty easy to do. How thoughtful you are and amazing. Reporter: It turns out there was another woman. I remember asking if he had ever been married. She was obviously a girl who had been duped. She was a girl that thought she was going to meet a nice guy and the nice guy turned out to be Scott Peterson who was a married man with a missing wife who, you know, took it to a whole other level in terms of deceit. She didn't know about Scott and Laci missing until her friend told her. Hey, that guy you brought to the Christmas party is on TV every day. And so I went to the other room and called the Modesto police department hotline they had. I was in shock. I mean, I literally was in shock. Reporter: Four months later the bodies of Laci Peterson and her unborn baby boy are discovered. I just thought we got to find Scott right now. We knew he was in San Diego at the time. We need to end this. We need to take him in custody even though we don't yet have the DNA results and that's when Scott was by the exit to Torrey pines and turned on the red and blue lights and stopped him at the entrance. I went out once the vehicle was there to do the inventory search and just a whole bunch of stuff in the car. He had like I don't know $14,000 cash, his brother's I.D. Camping supplies. Some knife, 15 pairs of shoes and hiking boots and a shovel and fishing poles. At that point he had dyed his hair red. He had a goatee. Clearly looks like he was getting ready to possibly go somewhere and hide out. You know, when you look at this case no question that Scott Peterson's own words and actions came back to haunt him. Even when you were running the piece the buzz in the studio here, what is it about this case? You know, I think people look at him and they look at her and they think about what friends and family knew at the time which is they seemed like the perfect couple. She's pregnant. Look how great she looks. He seems happy and they say to themselves, could this guy have really done that? And I think that that is why the fascination continues and tonight as "20/20" digs deep on that. He's never getting out. No, he's continuing to appeal but he's sitting on death row and I don't expect that he's going to win his appeal. We'll learn much more because a new documentary "Truth and lies: Laci Peterson murder" airs tonight on ax. Thanks a lot. Thank you, Dan. Come up on our big board.

