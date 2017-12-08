-
Now Playing: Video shows young boy falling from moving school bus
-
Now Playing: Bus overturns near Baltimore, 2 people critically injured
-
Now Playing: 15 students hospitalized after school bus crash in Pa.
-
Now Playing: How to spend your lotto jackpot winnings
-
Now Playing: 2 daredevils sued after Golden Gate Bridge stunt
-
Now Playing: Key witness testifies in Taylor Swift groping trial
-
Now Playing: 1 lucky person wins $393 million Mega Millions jackpot
-
Now Playing: American denies he is the one who pushed woman in front of London bus
-
Now Playing: NFL suspends Cowboy Ezekiel Elliott for 6 games
-
Now Playing: White nationalists, counterprotesters clash at University of Virginia
-
Now Playing: Trump doubles down on North Korea warnings
-
Now Playing: Little girl sobs with joy after discovering her mom is pregnant
-
Now Playing: Bleachers performs 'Everybody Lost Somebody' live
-
Now Playing: Tim Tebow homers after meeting boy with autism
-
Now Playing: Exclusive first look at 'Jersey Shore' cast's TV reunion
-
Now Playing: Bleachers rocks out to 'I Miss Those Days'
-
Now Playing: Bleachers performs 'I Wanna Get Better' live
-
Now Playing: David Tennant says he 'feels the pressure' remaking the classic show 'Ducktales'
-
Now Playing: Bleachers' Jack Antonoff talks new album, latest projects
-
Now Playing: Ryan Reynolds calls his new film with Samuel L. Jackson a 'buddy action-mance'