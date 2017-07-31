American tourist attacked in Turks and Caicos

A 57-year-old U.S. citizen was shot by a masked gunman while in his vacation villa in the Leeward residential area of Providenciales, according to The Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force.
2:40 | 07/31/17

Transcript for American tourist attacked in Turks and Caicos

