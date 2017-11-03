Americans in Paris robbed in $400,000 jewelry heist

More
Police investigate the robbery of diamonds and jewels.
1:39 | 03/11/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Americans in Paris robbed in $400,000 jewelry heist

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46066237,"title":"Americans in Paris robbed in $400,000 jewelry heist","duration":"1:39","description":"Police investigate the robbery of diamonds and jewels.","url":"/GMA/video/americans-paris-robbed-400000-jewelry-heist-46066237","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.