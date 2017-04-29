Transcript for Analyzing Trump's active first 100 days in office

in office. We've got a pair of wringers with us this morning. ABC news political commentator cokie Roberts and Republican strategist Alex cats Yan knows. Cokie, how would you grade president trump's first 100 days? I'd give him a gentleman's C which is probably what he got in school. The fact is that he hasn't delivered on those promises and the promises were bold, the wall and repealing Obamacare. But he has succeeded in getting the supreme court justice confirmed, and he has rolled back some of what he would consider government overreach in the Obama administration through his executive orders. But it has been such a sort of chaotic 100 days. Now, a lot of voters seem to like that, but it is a little distressing when you look around and see that hundreds, I mean hundreds, of federal officials have not been named -- not confirmed, not named. So it's kind of home alone at the agencies and it's hard to get something done under those circumstances. Alex, cokie paints a bit of a rocky picture there. How would you grade these first 100 days? I think it's understandable if you're a Washington insider and you think leading is only legislating, you're going to give Donald Trump a harsh grade. But if you look at the impact he's had on the economy, America's place in the world and on Washington itself, you're going to give him an a. If you're Russia and you got bombed in Syria, you have renewed respect for America. If you're China you have a better relationship. If you're North Korea, your missiles are blowing up. If you're a defense contractor, your worry about what you charge the government now because the president of the United States renegotiate that in public. If you're a business thinking about taking your jobs to Mexico, you're thinking twice. If you're concerned about the supreme court legislating instead of just calling balls and strikes, you're happy with a new supreme court justice. So he's had quite an impact. Not legislatively. A gentleman's C from cokie and a from Alex. Cokie, what do you think has been his best moment? I agree with Alex that that moment of the president bombing Syria, whether it was a one-off or whether it means something, we don't know. But it showed a sense of action and I think that one of the real hits against Obama was that he was very cautious in that situation. Clearly people rallied around trump in that moment. But again, we don't know what that means for the long term. Alex, what do you think has been the president's not so stellar moment thus far? I think when the president realized that he didn't have enough children to run the family businesses and the entire federal government, that was a big eye opener. I think there have been moments when the president has felt slighted and perhaps his ego bruised and it became more about Donald Trump than about leading the American people. In the inaugural when there's a debate about crowd size and not about economic size, those moments I think Donald Trump suffers. Alex Castellanos and cokie Roberts we thank you very much for your analysis on day 100 of the trump presidency. My quick math shows we've got 1,360 days to go in this first term. Or 93.2% left. Exactly.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.