Transcript for Angelina Jolie delivers 1st lecture as visiting professor at London School of Economics

"Pop news, "Pop news." You got it. We begin with this. Students at the London school of economics got their first look at professor Jolie on Monday. That's right. Angelyne anyway Jolie delivered her first lecture at the center for women, peace and security where she'll be teaching as an unpaid visiting professor and a nine-month-long masters course starting in September. She was nervous before the class telling "The evening standard" she had butterflies but it didn't stop her from giving a compelling lecture focusing on women's ryes and took time out to answer questions on the presentation and, of course, posed for a few pictures. Wow. That's a big deal. So passionate about her work and still mom. She's committed. Absolutely. You can do lots of stuff in nine month, Michael. You know whey meant. Make a baby, we got it. A professor. So it's a tradition for the star of movies to give out gifts when the production wraps and when that star is Oprah Winfrey, you know it's going to be one of her favorite -- You get a car. Thank you, my friend. And you get a car. When shooted ended on "Wrinkle in time" it was you get a juicer. You get a juicer. Every member of the movie crew got this $400 juicer and Oprah says she hasn't been this excited to give that since her great car giveaway and took to Instagram to share a moment from that special time. Every morning when your juice comes out, think of "Wrinkle in time." And the wrinkles will go away, all that healthy juice. She wrote on Instagram she loved this experience. All of them did. Remember, we had pictures of this emdrinking wine and it is the wrapped gift that keeps on giving to your health and happiness. So generous. She looks fantastic. It's the juiceroo. I'll have what she's having. They say eyes are the window to the soul but what about your knees? What do they see inside your jeans? And who knew they needed to? Apparently top shop did. Check out the clear knee mom Jean, everybody. This is what I'm getting all you. You get clear new jeans. No. I'm kidding. These -- this new trend I felt I needed to share with you offered on Nordstrom's website. Do not adjust your TV. It's not 1988 for sale now and they are selling out. For $95 you get an I quote sick plastic panels that bare your knees for a futuristic feel tapered and crop high-waisted jeans. I mean, that -- if that doesn't sound like sexy, I don't know what does. One reviewer says the trend solves the conundrum of maintaining the knee tan. I didn't know that was a conundrum. Something just looks wrong about that. I don't know what it is. Did you hear that. George just asked if I made that whole thing up? No, that is on the Nordstrom's website for $95 top shop makes them. They are selling out. Okay. Beware of a trend near you. Does anybody here have a pair? Well, fonzie, raise your hand. That's "Pop news," guys.

