Anne Hathaway discusses her new genre-bending film 'Colossal'

More
"GMA" catches up with the Academy Award-winning actress live from Times Square.
4:50 | 04/17/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Anne Hathaway discusses her new genre-bending film 'Colossal'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46835971,"title":"Anne Hathaway discusses her new genre-bending film 'Colossal'","duration":"4:50","description":"\"GMA\" catches up with the Academy Award-winning actress live from Times Square.","url":"/GMA/video/anne-hathaway-discusses-genre-bending-film-colossal-46835971","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.