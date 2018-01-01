Transcript for The most anticipated movies of 2018

with a preview of the best movies of 2018. Our movie expert, Chris Conley, breaking down the hottest movies at the box office. Reporter: In the early days of Han solo and the last 50 shades, hot takes hope to rekindle film going in 2018. Even such Oscar eager fair as the post begins the year by opening nationwide. Do you have the papers? Not yet. Reporter: Tar P. Henson is not to be disrespected when she's playing an assassin in "Proud Mary" which is when Liam Nissan's "The commuter" will arrive. Way oversized animals pose a challenge for Dwayne Johnson in "Rampage." Rachel Mcadams and Jason Bateman on "Game night". Is this gun real? No, Annie! Blood! Reporter: Fans of director Wes Anderson are licking their chops for his isle of dogs. Marvel's much awaited "Black panther." And watch for the "Incredibles 2." And "Dead pool 2." And jurassic park as a new installments. Anna and Christian have wed but married life can be a pain in the trilogy ending "50 shades free." As Bruce Willis tries to get even in "Death wish." Natalie portman is in "Annihilation." And Chris pine in "A wrinkle in time." Time for you to go to the movies. Chris Conley, ABC news, los Angeles. Chris, thank you. I haven't seen any movies recently. I need to. Maternity leave, it's coming. Way to spend your time. All right, guys, coming up on this program, the rising stars

