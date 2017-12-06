Transcript for Anxiety on the rise among Americans

We're back with that important health line. An extend itch article on anxiety trending on "The new York Times" site overnight. Numbers on the rise and what is sparking it? Dr. Jen Ashton will talk about it. Hi, honey. You missed -- I know I missed one. I'm not an idiot. Alex suffers from a modern malady. Overwhelming anxiety. I could barely hold it together. I don't know how you don't have a meltdown every day. Reporter: Anxiety can be debill dating. Celebs like Beyonce, Adele and demi Lovato shared their private battles with anxiety beginning to get fuzzy, constant panicking on stage. Something is going to go young are wrong and now even more suggestions we have entered into America's age of anxiety. Anxiety is a front line issue because we are inundated with information and lots of that information is fearful or makes us feel out of control. When you don't complete a tank, the brain feels like it may be more anxious or more sad. Reporter: 40 million adults in the U.S. Suffer from anxiety. And according to Google, over the past eight years search rates for anxiety have more than doubled with last year's top searches ranging from driving and travel anxiety to anxiety at work and at school. And on college campuses anxiety tops depression as the most common mental health concern among students. It's important to recognize the symptoms which could be sweaty palm, could be your heart beat fasts, feelings and thoughts of gloom and doom and talking to a health care provider so you don't have to suffer alone. And our senior medical contributor Dr. Jennifer Ashton is here. So, picking up on what Janet said, how do you know if you're suffering from this? You know, robin, I speak to patients every day who present with symptoms of anxiety and some don't realize it as such. I think the key is this is intense feelings worry, fear, panic that then interfere with your daily activities and they can give you symptoms like the classic one, cold and sweaty palms. You can have shortness of breath, palpitation, nausea, dizziness and this is a partial list. These are real physical manifestations of something that is psychological or emotional but to be crystal clear is not fluff. Legitimate medical and psychological condition. I'm glad you're saying that. You often said -- say one size does not fit all but if you do feel that you're suffering from that what should you do. I think it's important to look at this like a menu of options and really it's about finding what woks for the individual. Now there are more choices than ever. You can start with general psychotherapy then a specific form of psychotherapy called cognitive behavioral therapy or cbt. There's a plethora of relax yaks techniques. I use them, meditation, acupuncture, exercise and prescription medication and to be clear, this is not about just going to a doctor, getting a prescription filled. But it is 2017 and I really encourage people to drop the stigma with anxiety, think of this like high blood pressure. If you had high blood pressure you would treat it. If you have anxiety it deserves treatment whether that's something at the top of that list or something at the bottom of the list. So important you're saying that you can't overlook the significance and the importance of this as any other health issue. You know, the studies show on college campuses it is ramp apartment. If you are a parent and feel your child is suffering, what should you do. Fill the boat. You want to include multiple disciplines from the educational experts to medical or health care professionals, parents, friend group, look at this like a ripple effect and keep those lines of communication open but you want to look at behaviors that can contribute to anxiety then look at the environment and understand this is legitimate. I know, I'll tell you meditation has made a world of difference to me in the last year or so. Thanks so much.

