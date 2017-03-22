Transcript for AP reports new Trump campaign ties to Russia

Let me bring in Jon Karl now for a story just breaking on Russia's ties to the trump campaign. The associated press reporting that trump's friend and former campaign chairman Paul manafort secretly worked with the prussian billionaire to advance it a decade ago. It was a $10 million contract with an oligarch. Reporter: It was directly involving Putin's interests and one memo written by manafort, van gun we will be offering a gait focus both internally enexternally the policies of the Putin if government. George, manafort has flatly denied in the past including an interview last year with you that he had any contacts. It's important to point out that this contract by the way was 2006 to 2009 so in other words, long before he went to the work for the trump campaign. We've just heard from manafort in a written statement on this saying I worked with the Russian billionaire almost a decade ago representing him on business and personal matters in countries where he had investments. My work with him did not involve Russian political interests. That would appear to be corrected by the memo that manafort himself wrote in 2005. His name came up several times I think more than two dozen times at that hearing of the house intelligence ties. The white house tried to distance themselves from manafort. There's been discussion of manafort who played a limited role for a limited amount of time. Reporter: George, that is a demonstrably false statement. He was the chairman and began working for the trump campaign back in March of 2016. Stayed with the campaign all the way until August. He ran the convention for Donald Trump to say that he played a very limited role is not true. No comment from the white house this morning? Reporter: No comment from the white house. I reached out to a senior official who said to me why would we comment on Paul manafort's contracts? Suggesting there would be no comment to come. Thanks very much. President trump's supreme

