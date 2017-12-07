-
Now Playing: Everything You Need to Know About the Apple Watch in a Minute
-
Now Playing: Apple suffers an unexpected decline in iPhone sales
-
Now Playing: Trisha McEvoy's tips to makeover your makeup bag
-
Now Playing: Texting terms you should know 'IRL'
-
Now Playing: Nathalie Emmanuel says fans can expect 'more blood' from final 'Game of Thrones' season
-
Now Playing: Andy Serkis opens up about 'War of the Planet of the Apes'
-
Now Playing: Celebrity trainer Shaun T shares his top tips for getting the best abs
-
Now Playing: Mom warns parents about the potential dangers of trampolines
-
Now Playing: Apple testing 3-D face scan technology for smartphones: Report
-
Now Playing: Beachgoers form human chain to rescue swimmers
-
Now Playing: Person of interest in Pennsylvania men's disappearance out on bail
-
Now Playing: Donald Trump Jr.'s relationship with president under the spotlight
-
Now Playing: Amazon's Prime Day breaks company records
-
Now Playing: Jay Sekulow reacts to Donald Trump Jr.'s account of meeting with Russian attorney
-
Now Playing: Inside the special investigation into Russian election interference
-
Now Playing: Music promoter Rob Goldstone at center of brewing political firestorm
-
Now Playing: Donald Trump Jr. acknowledges he 'would have done things a little differently'
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: New study says drinking coffee can lower your risk of death
-
Now Playing: Celebrity trainer Anna Kaiser shares her top tips for toned arms
-
Now Playing: Joanna Coles calls being the real-life inspiration for TV show 'terrifying'