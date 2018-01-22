Apple's Tim Cook and Malala team up to fight for girls' education

More
Malala and Apple's Cook join forces to help every girl "choose her own future."
4:10 | 01/22/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Apple's Tim Cook and Malala team up to fight for girls' education

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52513364,"title":"Apple's Tim Cook and Malala team up to fight for girls' education","duration":"4:10","description":"Malala and Apple's Cook join forces to help every girl \"choose her own future.\"","url":"/GMA/video/apples-tim-cook-malala-team-fight-girls-education-52513364","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.