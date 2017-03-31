Transcript for 'April' the giraffe expected to give birth soon

We're back now with our big board and we have the most highly anticipated pregnancy of the year. It is April the giraffe. Yes. Yes, she's expected to give birth very soon since the new York zoo began live streeping the mother-to-be last month, she's become a worldwide sensation with more than 15 million views and joining us now exclusively the owner of animal adventure park, Jordan patch and, Jordan, good morning to you. April's vet says she could go into labor at any moment. She is way overdue, so, what's the latest this morning? Well, this morning, we've already actually had to call Dr. Tim to the park because April has progressed significantly overnight. Ooh. By all means today is not the day to stop watching. We are there. We are close. All signs are go. I was going to make a joke about a watched pot but maybe today is the day. We've said it. You said it. It could happen at any moments. Hundreds of thousands are watching at any given time. Give us an idea how long her labor may last, I mean she's a pro at this. This is her fourth time. Right, she's a pro and the neat thing about their labor they hide the labor signs because in the wild if they were making it very clear they were in labor, every hyena and lion would sit tight and wait for mom to become vulnerable. In a captive management program she's hiding some of those signs but once in full labor it is a quick process and can be 30 to 60 minces before we have a calf on the ground. Jordan, feed her, man. Feed her. Feed me, Seymour. I know. I can tell you what, I've never heard of anybody hiding a pregnancy until now. I'm laughing because you're feeding her but I believe some people would suggest you feed her spicy food so you guys came up with a giraffe taco in hopes it would help? Yeah, you know, our sense of humor is kind of what's kept us sane throughout the entire process and the other evening our veterinarian upon many suggestions to help us induce labor offered a giraffe taco. Naturally it didn't do much, but it is a fun thing and it always keeps everybody laughing and on their toes. A little controversy, YouTube temporarily suspended the viewing so what happened? Yeah, you know, initially when the camera went live back in the beginning of February, it was getting some viewership but then all of a sudden it got very, very popular and there are some people that fundamentally disagree with what we do here keeping the animals in captivity but there is a purpose for that, trust me, so, their tool to take down our cam to punish us or take it off air was to report it to YouTube for having sexually explicit content. Well, it did go down but only for about 30, 60, maybe 90 minutes then it was back up due to popular demand. Thank goodness, Jordan. Wait, so it's pretty funny and all laughing about April's tongue. That's her cue that she wants more? Yeah, well, by all means that tongue is their tool for grabbing just about anything so you could call that the begging tongue. We will be watching as will the rest of the world. Thank you so much. I was hoping it would have happened right now when we were live but I guess not. Come on. Maybe, maybe later today.

