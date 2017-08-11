Arctic cold and snow move through Midwest, Mideast

More
ABC News' Ginger Zee reports on the first cold front of the season that also brought the season's first snow to Pennsylvania, parts of New York and into Massachusetts and Connecticut.
1:08 | 11/08/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Arctic cold and snow move through Midwest, Mideast

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51009435,"title":"Arctic cold and snow move through Midwest, Mideast","duration":"1:08","description":"ABC News' Ginger Zee reports on the first cold front of the season that also brought the season's first snow to Pennsylvania, parts of New York and into Massachusetts and Connecticut.","url":"/GMA/video/arctic-cold-snow-move-midwest-mideast-51009435","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.