Transcript for Ariana Grande to return to Manchester for concert

Turning to a big announcement from Ariana grande. The pop star is returning to Manchester this Sunday to headline a tribute concert to benefit the victims of the terrorist attack and she has a lot of big acts that are going to join her. Alex Perez is in Manchester with that this morning. Good morning, Alex. Reporter: Hey, good morning, Michael. It's been nine days since the attack and take a look behind me here. You can see the memorial keeps growing and growing and now a group of "A" list stars hoping to honor the victims with the biggest tribute yet. Overnight Ariana grande vowing to make her return to Manchester. The pop star announcing the one love Manchester concert planned for this Sunday raising money for victims of the horrible tragedy with some of music's biggest names set to June grande on stage from Justin Bieber to cold. Play. Miley Cyrus. ??? and Katy Perry who tweeted Tuesday, the music community stands together with love and in solidarity. I am humbled to be part of this show. Oh, my god. Reporter: Grapdz returning to Manchester less than two weeks after a suicide bomber detonated explosives as concertgoers left a performance of her "Dangerous woman" tour killing 22 and injuring 116 others. In Manchester, authorities are still working around the clock, 11 men remain in custody for questioning and police are still trying to trace the bomber's movements in the days before the attack. I think it's amazing that she's coming back. Reporter: But in the tragedy's aftermath this benefit concert a fwliler of light in a city still healing from one of its darkest days. Looking for comfort. At the end of the day we all still struggle, don't we, and just realize how precious life is and life does go on and you have to show these people that they can't win and you can't let them -- you can't let them take away everything that we believe in. Reporter: And the stadium where the concert will be held Sunday holes about 50,000 people. Ariana grande said profits will benefit the victims and their families. Michael. All right, thank you very much. As you said a glimmer of light. Incredible to see how much that memorial has grown in the past week. Just so much love and support for that community. She will galvanize it at that. Want to go to rob.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.