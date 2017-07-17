Transcript for Arizona flash flood leaves at least 9 dead

We'll turn to that deadly storm that swept across Arizona taking the lives of nine family members in a horrifying flash flood and ginger has the details. Good morning. Such a sad story and a really rough morning, still in Phoenix, this morning, hours ago, I-10 closed. You can see right there at seventh street the water flowing in. An image we'll see more of this afternoon and today. More of this too where damaging winds come along with it knocking down tree, yes, after a deadly weekend flash flood threat for most of Arizona. This is the chilling moment a flash flood overtakes a family outing in Arizona. There's the son over there and the mom's in the water. Reporter: A man struggling to hang on to his son. 14 members of one family celebrating a birthday at this swimming hole when a 40-foot wave of black water crashed over them. Nine of them dead this morning. Including six children between the ages of 2 and 13. One still missing. It's my brother. He has to be found. I can't stop looking until he's found. It came on them very quick and there was no reaction time. This is the worst flash flood accident we've had. Reporter: Driving, monsoon rains up to an inch and a half per hour causing the washout. This time lapse shows the intensity of one of them kicking up dust. The flash flood watch in place for storms this afternoon and evening and could happen again. It could take an inch per hour and very quickly it'll come down in the blue, south of flagstaff through Phoenix and Tucson, an afternoon and evening but beginning of upon son storm season so could see 3 plus inches in some of these spots. Thank you. Now to major questions about a fatal police shooting in

