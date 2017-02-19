Transcript for Arizona police search for DNA evidence in murder of Allison Feldman

ten lives every day. We want to turn to a murder mystery still unsolved after two years. Police in Scottsdale, arizo Arizona, not giving up the hunt for Alison Feldman's killer. As her family marks two years since she dpipd Von on that story. Reporter: Well, Alison's family not giving up hope that her killer be found, this as police try to find a key clue. Scottsdale, Arizona, detectives going door to door. Collecting DNA samples in their search for the killer responsible for Alison Feldman's murder two years ago. I've lost sleep over, sure. Reporter: This detective has been investigating from the beginning. A case with no arrests and no suspects. But one key piece of evidence. The killer's DNA. This person could be incarcerated in another state that we just haven't figured that out yet. It could be somebody that's never been arrested. Or somebody arrested for a misdemeanor. Reporter: Scottsdale police are asking members of the community to voluntarily submit a sample of their DNA. At this point, it's used as a rule-out method as well as this could be our person. Reporter: The request raiding legal concerns by some. This, to me, is a textbook random and arbitrary search that is unconstitutional and unlawful. Reporter: For Feldman's loved ones, it's a welcome sign that police are not letting her case go cold. They've been true workers in trying to find her killer. Reporter: The family gathering at a vigil Friday to mark the two-year anniversary of the 31-year-old's slaying. It's been two years since the last time I spoke to my best friend. But we will get justice. Investigators doing these DNA comparisons because they collected a sample from the person they suspect is the killer who they say was cut in the act of the crime. They're asking neighbors for those samples because they believe Allison Feldman may have known her killer. There's a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest, break in the case. Thank you, Ron. Thanks, Ron.

