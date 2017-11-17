Transcript for Armie Hammer says his parents met on a flight: 'It's a real meet cute'

I know you're superstitious too. Expectations are the root of all suffering so don't even think about it. I watched it last night. It is so or 'tis tick. Thank you. It is so beautifully shot and the story line and all the characters and that. And it's about young love. I don't want to give away too much. First love. And talk about speaking of that, I love the story of how your parents -- is there oh, yeah. -- Met. Talk about love. Funny story. My dad was on a business trip and he was flying from somewhere in Texas to somewhere in Oklahoma or vice versa. And he got to the airport and decided that he should go to the bar and have a drink which led to another drink which led to another drink which led to him passing out at the bar and missing his flight. I thought it would be a sweet story. It gets there. It's a real me cute. He wakes up, oh, my god I missed my flight. I'm going to get fired. I'll take any airline it was a little airline called muse air. Which doesn't exist and gets on the pane a bigger guy and put him in a middle seat and just like starts to get kind of claustrophobic and says I'm so sorry. Anyone around me willing to switch seats. I'll buy you a drink and person right next to my mom switched seats and he ended up sitting tex to my mom and they ended up spending the entire flight talking and I mean chemistry and hit it off whole thing and then

