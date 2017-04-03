Transcript for Arnold Schwarzenegger done with 'The Celebrity Apprentice'

St Text1 italics You're terminated. Arnold schwarzenegger who terminated contestants on "Celebrity apprentice" is now calling it quits himself. He certainly S the actor turned governor turned reality show host blaming a ratings dive on president trump's continued involvement in the show. Marci Gonzalez is covering the story for us from our L.A. Bureau. Marci, you're not fired. Good morning. Reporter: Thank you, Paula. Good morning to you. The president is still the executive producer of the show and while schwarzenegger's official statement simply cited the show's baggage for his departure he is making no secret of just what he meant by that. You're terminated. Reporter: After just one season as host Arnold schwarzenegger is now terminating his role on "Celebrity apprentice." Hasta la vista, baby. Reporter: The former California governor pinning his departure on the former host president Donald Trump saying to "Empire" magazine with trump being involved people have a bad paste and don't want to participate. But just last month trump publicly blamed the show's tanking ratings on his reality TV successor. They hired a big, big movie star, Arnold schwarzenegger to take my place. And we know how that turned out. The ratings went right down the tubes. Reporter: Schwarzenegger firing back with this video. Hey, Donald, I have a great idea. Why don't we switch jobs. You take over TV because you're such an expert in ratings and I take over your job then people can finally sleep comfortably again. Reporter: It hasn't always been a matter of kindergarten cop versus president. Schwarzenegger appeared on the original "Apprentice" in 2007. I got a phone call yesterday from my very good friend, Donald Trump. Reporter: And even after the governator endorsed his rival John Kasich they were spotted chatting after the second GOP debate but ever since the commando became the boss there have been bitter words and, of course, tweets. I think that the governator is tough enough so I don't think the feud is causing him to back down but it's more just that the show wasn't a hit. Reporter: And NBC has not responded to our request for a comment. There's no word on their plans for the show. Dan and Paula. Marci, thank you very much.

