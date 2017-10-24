Ashley Judd Speaks Out - An Exclusive Diane Sawyer Interview on GMA This Thursday

Ashley Judd speaks out for the first time with Diane Sawyer, since stepping forward and igniting the fall of Harvey Weinstein. See the exclusive interview this Thursday on GMA.
0:15 | 10/24/17

