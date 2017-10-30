Astros defeat Dodgers in 2nd-longest World Series game

More
The Houston Astros are now one win away from their first-ever World Series title after defeating the Dodgers in a 10-inning game that included a combined seven home runs.
1:54 | 10/30/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Astros defeat Dodgers in 2nd-longest World Series game

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50806607,"title":"Astros defeat Dodgers in 2nd-longest World Series game","duration":"1:54","description":"The Houston Astros are now one win away from their first-ever World Series title after defeating the Dodgers in a 10-inning game that included a combined seven home runs.","url":"/GMA/video/astros-defeat-dodgers-2nd-longest-world-series-game-50806607","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.