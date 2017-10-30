Transcript for Astros defeat Dodgers in 2nd-longest World Series game

Now to that battle on the baseball field. The Astros celebrating a major victory taking game five of the series, they are now just one win away from their first ever title. T.J. Holmes is here, has the latest. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning, this was another epic slugfest between the two teams last fight but so much of the story line of the world series has been all the home run, a record number being hit. A theory is emerging about that and has everything to do with the baseballs being used in this world series putting the pitchers at a disadvantage. That's it. Reporter: 22 and counting. Another one. Reporter: Balls are flying out of the park at an historic rate and Astros and dongs added another seven homers including thin that this one that seemed to explode upon landing. But for the pitchers serving up all those homers, it's a different story. I think the main complaint is the ball seemed a little bit different in the postseason and even from the postseason to the world series balls. They're a little slick. Reporter: So why so many homers? One theory, slick baseballs. Players and coves on both teams tell "Sports illustrated" the baseballs are slicker than the ones used in the regular season. That makes it more difficult for some pitchers to command their signature pitch but major league baseball says the balls are made to the same standards as the regular season baseballs. The only difference is the gold stamping on the baseballs. Everybody, okay, everybody is talking. If it's slicker, it makes it more difficult for some of them to throw their slider, signature pitch. You can't control. It won't dip as much. Those hitters are good. They can spot it. Off just a fraction, that thing is leaving the park. Is that the ball you stole from the world series as year. No, I keep it in a special safe at home.

