Transcript for AT&T, Comcast promise bonuses in wake of tax overhaul

workers and other companies are doing the same and Rebecca Jarvis has more. Good morning. Good morning. Yes, a number of companies have rushed to announce special bonuses and wage hikes in the aftermath of the tax bill like AT&T which says those $1,000 bonuses will go to all 200,000 of its union represented nonmanagement and front line managers and says if he signs it before Christmas they will receive it over the holidays and Comcast paying out $1,000 bonuses. Banks, Wells Fargo gone and fifth third say they'll raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour and fifth third is throwing in a $1,000 bonus for employees. I bet a lot are saying what are you going to do for me? What are some ways they're investing these tax dollars. Boeing also came out with its own message and say they will spend $300 million of the tax savings on workplace training including $100 million in employee training and education and to enhance Boeing facilities and know a number have said they'll put it into share buy-backs and it would benefit shareholders. Rebecca, thank you so much.

