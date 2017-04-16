Attorneys for Michael Skakel hope new evidence will clear him

More
The lawyers for the Kennedy cousin are introducing new evidence that they claim will prove that Skakel did not possess the murder weapon that killed Martha Moxley.
2:27 | 04/16/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Attorneys for Michael Skakel hope new evidence will clear him

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46827694,"title":"Attorneys for Michael Skakel hope new evidence will clear him","duration":"2:27","description":"The lawyers for the Kennedy cousin are introducing new evidence that they claim will prove that Skakel did not possess the murder weapon that killed Martha Moxley. ","url":"/GMA/video/attorneys-michael-skakel-hope-evidence-clear-46827694","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.