Transcript for Author Amy Kurtz shares her personal medical journey

All right. Thank you so much, ginger. Let's hear a little bit of indy -- India Arie. "Everybody's got something" and the people I want you to meet who have inspired me like health coach Amy Kurtz and with her new book "Kicking sick," your go to guide for living with chronic conditions. She calls herself a professional patient turned holistic health coach. Would you please welcome my new friend, Amy Kurtz. Nice to have you here, Amy. Thank you. Make your mess your message. I love that. I love that. So tell us a little bit about your story. So, I had debilitating back pain starting when I was 14 and it was undiagnosed celiac disease. Nobody could figure out what it was. I went to 35 doctors, nobody could figure out what the root cause of the pain was and so I was just put on painkillers for many years because nobody could figure it out. And then later I picked up a parasite infection and it's as intense as it sounds and started to lose my hair. I couldn't go to the bathroom. I couldn't keep food down. My whole body shut down. I gained 30 pounds in 30 days and I hit rock bottom and then I realized that I needed to be my own advocate and take my health into my own hands and I wrote "Kicking sick" because it was the book that I needed so badly when I was really suffering and struggling and feeling isolated. There's so many. I was surprised by the number, Amy, 133 Americans, one in two adults have some sort of chronic medical issue. That is an ongoing issue. So and I love how you said you had to take action and you have some invaluable advice that you've put into books. Share some of that with us. A lot of things I tell my clients the first place to start remember nobody knows your body better than you. And that you have to be your own advocate and research everything, so that you can find your "A" team and find someone to partner with you who is a great doctor to get you on your path to healing. So you create your a-team of resources. What's next? Then I would say self-care is health care and what I mean by that is you're so much more than your physical diagnosis. So, you would start the morning with morning ritual, maybe a gratitude list, meditation, take some time in the middle of the day to tune into yourself and your spirit. And then at the end, book end your day. Weave work at work. Take care of yourself to wind down for restorative sleep. This could be my favorite which is an epsom salt bath. I love that too. I know you said consider food as medicine. There's also, you have what you call glow warriors, we put out a call on social media and wanted to know. We wanted to hear from people who have gone through their something and they want to share it and so we have some glow warriors here. Come on out. Show us your -- ??? this is my fight song take back my life song ??? I love that. Spinal cord injury. Addiction. ??? Oh. What is you guys are waving? I didn't see that. I love that. What is it about it? It starts from within, right? Right, so the word glow represents healing from the inside out and the word warrior is being a fighter but in order to heal and get yourself well you have to imagine being a peaceful warrior. So I want to speak -- where's Stephanie? How are you. What's your advice to people. Pie advice, I have endometriosis, a reproductive condition that's very painful. My advice is to give yourself a pep talk each and every day I start my day with a pep talk. I say, Stephanie, you can do this and today will be a good day. I know. That's true. Where is Marisa? And yours? I have a connective tissue disorder which causes severe hyper mobility and chronic order thesic issues. Remind yourself on a daily basis no matter how you're feeling this is a moment in time and it's not always going to feel this way. This too shall pass. That would be good. Thank you all. Thank you, Amy. So very much. We'll continue this conversation on Facebook live because I want to hear from more of you and more of your stories, as well. Our audience, you're going home with a copy of "Kicking sick."

