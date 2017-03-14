Author who wrote dating profile for husband has died

More
Amy Krouse Rosenthal, whose "Modern Love" essay went viral, died from ovarian cancer at the age of 51.
0:15 | 03/14/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Author who wrote dating profile for husband has died

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46116152,"title":"Author who wrote dating profile for husband has died","duration":"0:15","description":"Amy Krouse Rosenthal, whose \"Modern Love\" essay went viral, died from ovarian cancer at the age of 51.","url":"/GMA/video/author-wrote-dating-profile-husband-died-46116152","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.