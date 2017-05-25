Authorities found bomb-making workshop in Salman Abedi's home

More
Brother reportedly says Manchester bomber was inspired by ISIS videos online.
2:41 | 05/25/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Authorities found bomb-making workshop in Salman Abedi's home

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47630931,"title":"Authorities found bomb-making workshop in Salman Abedi's home","duration":"2:41","description":"Brother reportedly says Manchester bomber was inspired by ISIS videos online.","url":"/GMA/video/authorities-found-bomb-making-workshop-salman-abedis-home-47630931","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.