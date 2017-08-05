Authorities search for motive in double murder of Boston doctors

Dr. Richard Field and Dr. Lina Bolanos, both anesthesiologists, were found dead in their penthouse apartment with their hands bound, according to authorities.
2:30 | 05/08/17

Comments
Transcript for Authorities search for motive in double murder of Boston doctors

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

