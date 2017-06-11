-
Now Playing: A look at the scene of Texas church shooting
-
Now Playing: Mass shooting at church in Texas: Special report
-
Now Playing: Tornadoes tear through the Midwest
-
Now Playing: 26 dead, 20 injured in massacre at Texas church
-
Now Playing: Trump blames Texas church shooting on mental health
-
Now Playing: Authorities work to determine Texas church shooter's motive
-
Now Playing: Texas church victims remembered at candlelight vigil
-
Now Playing: Donna Brazile's tell-all book slams the DNC party
-
Now Playing: Taylor Swift's pre-order record sales soar
-
Now Playing: Alec Baldwin is taking a break from Twitter following recent online backlash
-
Now Playing: Could ammonia smelling salts be masking concussions?
-
Now Playing: Ex-football player suspected of killing wife
-
Now Playing: Police heighten New York City Marathon security after deadly truck attack
-
Now Playing: Florida State University pledge's death sparks investigation, suspension of fraternity
-
Now Playing: Senator Rand Paul assaulted at his home
-
Now Playing: President Trump arrives in Japan
-
Now Playing: President Trump embarks on first trip to Asia
-
Now Playing: No prison time for Bowe Bergdahl
-
Now Playing: NYPD gathering evidence against Harvey Weinstein
-
Now Playing: New York City on heightened alert