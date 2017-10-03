Transcript for Ax attack in Germany leaves at least 7 injured

threat we face. Terrifying attack in Germany. A suspect in custody after injuring at least seven people at a train station with an ax. Let's go right to ABC's Alex Marquardt with new reporting. Reporter: People running out of the dusseldorf train station screaming trying to flee the rampaging attacker. Heavily armed police quickly swarm the station which is one of Germany's biggest going door to door, shop to shop in the wake of the attack. Moments earlier just before 9:00 P.M. 36-year-old man from Kosovo and the former yugoslavia started attacking passers-by at random police said with an ax. At least nine people were wounded. Some seriously. No one was killed. The station was shut down, cordoned off by police, emergency vehicles on the scene. Passenger Bruno Macedo was on a train at the time and listening to reports. There was a crazy guy with an ax there and the station is closed. Reporter: A short time later police saying the suspect had tried to escape by jumping off an overpass near the station. Suffering serious injuries and taken to the hospital. Countries across Europe are at a heightened state of alert after the string of terror attacks over the past two years including several in Germany, the December attack in Berlin when a truck drove into a Christmas crowd killing 12 and last summer an Afghan teen carried out an ax attack on a train and ISIS claimed responsibility. The police here have said that there are no links to terrorism. They said that the man was a lone attacker suffering from what they called a psychiatric emergency. George. Okay, Alex, thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.