-
Now Playing: Family stunned with billboard announcing birth of family's first girl in 137 years
-
Now Playing: First baby girl born to family in 137 years gets billboard birth announcement
-
Now Playing: Inside look at the Gianni Versace murder
-
Now Playing: Runner comes face-to-face with bears in Maine
-
Now Playing: Planes diverted after onboard security incidents
-
Now Playing: NJ Transit train derails at NYC's Penn Station
-
Now Playing: Delta flight returns to Seattle after passenger assaults flight attendant, injuring 2
-
Now Playing: New developments in killing of veteran New York City police officer
-
Now Playing: Inside the chaos of a burning passenger plane and a terrifying evacuation
-
Now Playing: United Airlines forces 2-year-old from his paid seat
-
Now Playing: Officials warn about the dangers of hot cars
-
Now Playing: Surveillance footage shows dorm explosion at university
-
Now Playing: 92-year-old grandmother serves as flower girl in granddaughter's wedding
-
Now Playing: Rep. Steve Scalise remains in serious condition after undergoing surgery to manage infection
-
Now Playing: Traffic stop ends with police officer delivering baby
-
Now Playing: Good Samaritans rescue truck driver
-
Now Playing: Scene of NYC officer killing caught on surveillance video
-
Now Playing: Bomb squad investigates 'suspicious truck' at Hanscom Air Force Base
-
Now Playing: Cop slain while on duty in the Bronx
-
Now Playing: NYPD swears in over 500 new recruits