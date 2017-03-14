Transcript for Bachelor Nick Viall and his new fiancee play Wedded Bliss or Total Miss

We are back with our favorite newly engaged couple, the bachelor Nick and Vanessa and earlier we showed a message from your parents and, Vanessa, we know you're a special education teach enand got a surprise message for you as well. Check this out. All: We love you. I love them. It was great thaw took Nick actually to your class to meet your students and we -- we know you're both out in L.A. And, Nick, you're doing "Dancing with the stars." First how is that going and secondly what will you do after that "Dancing with the stars" is over? Yeah, every part of my body hurts. It's really hard but PETA has been great so I'm just trying to keep up with her but I'm excited about that but afterwards even right now, recently started an internet business for men's grooming supplies called the polished gent which I'm excited about and even focusing on that right now even though I'm doing dancing but that's been a big priority for me for the past several months now. I got to say I do have beard envy as I look at you. Oh, thank you, Michael. A question that I think everybody wants what about the wedding plans? Have you guys set a date yet? No. We're not -- Like I said I mean, like one thing I think we appreciate about our relationship is we're going to take this one step at a time and be realistic. I mean last night since we didn't make the flight was our first time having dinner at a restaurant in public and I think there's just some things we want to do as a couple and some Normal things and, you know, we're going to move things along so that's our focus right now and we'll worry about setting a date down the road. Well, it's your relationship. You handle it how you want to handle it. That's your priority -- what do they call it, prerogative, Bobby brown. We want to know how well you know each other. The became is called wedding bliss or total miss. Now, I'm going to ask both of you a question. You have a bouquet in the hand and a champagne flute in the hand. If the question applies to Nick, you hold up the champagne glass. If it applies to Vanessa, you hold up the bouquet and if you hold up the same thing that means wedding bliss. You're both on the same page. If not, miss. So here we go. Quest number one, who has the shorter attention span? . I mean, I -- Well -- You know, you know what I love you're already looking at her for the answers. You're not -- don't go against her. You're learning early. Looks like you both agree. That's wedding bliss right there. Second question, who spends more time on his or her phone? There we go. You're all on the same page. Here is the last one, who usu usually wins an argument? Nick, look at Vanessa and learn. I would say both. We compromise. Well, you know what, I love that answer, all about compromise and congratulations to both of you. Nick, good luck on "Dancing with the stars" and with your business. Thank you very much.

