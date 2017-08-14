'Bachelor in Paradise' preview: Alexis Waters makes a huge splash

More
Former cast members of "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" return for "Bachelor in Paradise," where they'll try to find love again.
0:59 | 08/14/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Bachelor in Paradise' preview: Alexis Waters makes a huge splash

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49192838,"title":"'Bachelor in Paradise' preview: Alexis Waters makes a huge splash","duration":"0:59","description":"Former cast members of \"The Bachelor\" and \"The Bachelorette\" return for \"Bachelor in Paradise,\" where they'll try to find love again.","url":"/GMA/video/bachelor-paradise-preview-alexis-waters-makes-huge-splash-49192838","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.