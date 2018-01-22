Transcript for 'The Bachelor' sneak peek: Arie confronts Bekah M. about her age

I really do hope that are in packet toxin ain't about her age fourteen year difference but how does that not come up yet I thinking she elements her age again. Shall know them pain condition tells me it's news I think it's me again. Today was just awesome. I mean back as an incredible woman she is so mature and outgoing. And there's so many things that look foreign somebody. That she passed that was like the perfect day news game. My fear with you can send you might be groundless. And you know in my twenties and I suspect that's and I think it's a valid here and they Guinness. I want to say his arm and won easily exceed need to balance. You know but I'm I happen again unit does not know and farsightedness. And I want to get news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.