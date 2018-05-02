Transcript for 'The Bachelor' sneak peek: Krystal sabotages Kendall

I love my conversation and I. This early and so I just how main challenger Chris songs she's then. You know I don't think Kendall. Is spreading from ranch. And I don't even know why she's here. His heart community is confident with our is my connection right now she's. Made a pattern to say things that are cruel to people when she silly she's gotten a corner and she tries to win and I think. As obvious to the bowling date and it's obvious mound.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.