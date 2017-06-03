'The Bachelor: Women Tell All' sneak peek

Jasmine calls out Taylor for her attitude in the house in the reunion special with all of the women.
1:01 | 03/06/17

Transcript for 'The Bachelor: Women Tell All' sneak peek
Very my acts took an objective approach and I are very much has. Very thoughtful and what I was saying I me and I consumer accident came across as like calculate end but I was trying very hard it's been very careful. Like the U here Neil and I really. Yeah I like. Are known. I did yeah. Like I did I do like print publisher didn't you like you're saying about you want the house like you were too. High and going yeah. Yeah. We did Tommy and I and I did. Ink for someone who'll is self proclaimed as emotionally intelligent it sure wasn't a very Smart know. To attack curry any attempt to win nick over act because next I'll write. Our own insecurities. Now you need unsolicited advice to graduates just. Okay then ever I was Katie Abbott her and putting you seem emotional about this. Is very over logging.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

