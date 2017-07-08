'Bachelorette' finale 1st look: Rachel's emotional moment with Peter

An emotional Rachel Lindsay struggles to find compromise with Peter, who is unsure if he will be ready to propose at the end of their journey.
1:02 | 08/07/17

Transcript for 'Bachelorette' finale 1st look: Rachel's emotional moment with Peter
I want to build a relationship to win I feel like it is. The correct time and and he feels tomorrow as the car tax now. Exactly condone but I think you are the correct person. I don't know how many times is saying thank I just wants money who wants that I want to know wants them at me I had played. I'm sorry. It's taking this long. You know for fact right here now and that means on this eleventh. Q has Christian and a tricky can't it costs you 100 you know. And. I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":49037069,"title":"'Bachelorette' finale 1st look: Rachel's emotional moment with Peter","duration":"1:02","description":"An emotional Rachel Lindsay struggles to find compromise with Peter, who is unsure if he will be ready to propose at the end of their journey.","url":"/GMA/video/bachelorette-finale-1st-rachels-emotional-moment-peter-49037069","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
