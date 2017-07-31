Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay faces the men she rejected

Rachel Lindsay faces off with former suitor Lee and discusses her "opportunity to be a spokesperson for African Americans [and] women" during the show's "The Men Tell All" episode.
0:48 | 07/31/17

Transcript for Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay faces the men she rejected
It's it's so disappointing to me because you had such strong opinions from. On such sensitive top banks. And you turned into something so ugly like I didn't want to give any licensee you. Here changed hands lawyer brief time on the show tonight you've used the opportunity to be of about something so beautiful. And on not just talking about me. Right. Like out of this in such a unique position. Was aware of I have the opportunity to be a spokesperson for African Americans. Before we wrap this up on the give you the final word didn't leave you talk to Richard.

