'The Bachelorette' sneak peek: Peter's honesty 'scares' Rachel

More
The reality star worries that if she chooses him, he won't propose.
0:59 | 07/10/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'The Bachelorette' sneak peek: Peter's honesty 'scares' Rachel
I hope she'll be ready to get my heart out tomb. Someone else who played wary now T Philly you feel like you're reading now little things happen I don't send I think that I am. So if I get tennis pens with you and I. I do get down on and he. Hadn't. Propose and we are engaged. I want me because that is 100% where my heart is that at that time. T feel like. If you aren't seen until photo lady who wouldn't do it. If I am having reservations. And we're getting that hard to I would put him. This is here with Peterson saying his honesty scares me she's somebody that I can see future rent so. What if he's the Weinstein anything and doesn't sound. That's scary. Today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48510265,"title":"'The Bachelorette' sneak peek: Peter's honesty 'scares' Rachel","duration":"0:59","description":"The reality star worries that if she chooses him, he won't propose.","url":"/GMA/video/bachelorette-sneak-peek-peters-honesty-scares-rachel-48510265","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.