Transcript for Backlash mounts over President Trump's tweet about being investigated

Thank you. Also following a lot of major political headlines this morning. A lot of eyes are on a special election in Georgia tomorrow. The most expensive house race ever. And the senate is getting ready for a major push on health care. Majority leader Mitch Mcconnell says he wants to pass a bill before the July 4th recess. Also this week the president's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is heading to the Middle East to try and force a peace deal between the Israelis and Palestinians. This as president trump faces new questions over whether he's being investigated for possible obstruction of justice. Our senior white house correspondent is here with us, Cecilia Vega has the latest. Good morning, Cecilia. Reporter: Good to see you here this morning. You remember that tweet, of course, that caused such an uproar. The president for the first time seemed to confirm that he personally is under investigation. Well, now his team is doing some damage control saying he is not under investigation. A weekend away at camp David, president trump is now back at the white house and once again under fire. After he sent this tweet saying he is being investigated, now his legal team is making the rounds with this contradiction. The president has not been and is not under investigation. Let me be clear the president is not under investigation. Reporter: But the attempts to correct the record leading to more confusion. And now he's being investigated by the department of justice, so he's being investigated for taking the action that the attorney general deputy attorney general recommended him to take by the agency who recommended the termination. You've now said that he is being investigated after saying that -- No. You just said -- No, he's not being investigated so I do not appreciate you putting words in my mouth when I've been crystal clear that the president is not and has not been under investigation. I don't think I could be any clearer than that. You don't know that he's not under investigation, again, sir -- I cannot read -- you're right, I can't read the mind. So we're in agreement. Reporter: Now even some Republicans jumping in to defend the man leading the investigation, special counsel Robert Mueller, senator Marco Rubio telling the president let Mueller do his job. The best thing that could happen for the president and the country is a full and credible investigation. Reporter: And on this one, Democrats in agreement. We ought to let him do his job. He is just getting started. Reporter: There is another big deadline looming this week. The house intelligence committee gave the administration until Friday to hand over any evidence of white house recordings if, in fact, they do exist. A lawyer for the president trump says he plans to make this announcement this week about the tapes but the same lawyer said the same thing last week. When it comes to the investigation once again, it seems like the white house is sending out these mixed messages. Completely mixed messages. In the end the lawyer ended up conceding that he had not heard factually or directly whether the president is actually under investigation. But once again, just like with this issue with the tapes and of the investigation this is an example of president trump getting ahead, contradicting his team on Twitter, really going off script from the white house messaging and he's causing a lot would say problems for himself with that. That's why we're left with this. Depending on which Sunday show you were watching you got a different answer. Cecilia, thanks.

