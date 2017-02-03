7 Baltimore police officers indicted on federal racketeering charges

More
The officers are accused of filing false police reports, stealing from citizens, robbing drug dealers of cash and guns and selling heroin, among other allegations, according to authorities.
2:21 | 03/02/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 7 Baltimore police officers indicted on federal racketeering charges

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45851770,"title":"7 Baltimore police officers indicted on federal racketeering charges","duration":"2:21","description":"The officers are accused of filing false police reports, stealing from citizens, robbing drug dealers of cash and guns and selling heroin, among other allegations, according to authorities.","url":"/GMA/video/baltimore-police-officers-indicted-federal-racketeering-charges-45851770","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.