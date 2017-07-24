Transcript for Banza and Misfit Juicery founders share their advice for starting out in the food business

I cannot wait for you to meet as my momma said these young'uns. Taking care of business paying it forward with these entrepreneurs. We met Brian last year when he shared the story behind his pasta company. It is thriving. Glad to hear that and now he is a mentor and but first here's their story. It's the chickpea pasta that is disrupting the food industry. Our mission is to make knew tissues foods more accessible. He went from testing a homemade recipe out of his apartment to developing the fastest growing positive that brand in the country. Now sold in 5,000 stores nationwide. Thank you very much. When Brian appeared on "Gma" last year, he had an important message to share. If you can find a mentor who will push you towards the next step it makes a huge step. Months later yogurt giants Chobani selected banza to participate in their inaugural Chobani food incubator program designed to support the development of young brands like banza and start-up companies like misfit juicery? We're on a mission to fight food waste, 20 billion pounds of food go to waste because they're misfit in sizes or shapes so making delicious cold pressed juice out of those misfut foods. The power of mentorship going full circle. Started the company when he was 21 years old. We had no experience in food or anything. It wasn't exactly the easiest process as I'm sure you've experienced. I want to be there for them because there were so many who were there for me. Look how he's grown. Brian rue duffel and misfit juicery co-founders, Ann yang and Phil Wong. Love what you're doing. I just want to cry. When you were here, you know, you were just starting out and banza is doing bonkers. You know how I feel about this product. Thank you so much. How do you keep it going forward? Oh, you know, I think that we just -- we have this really strong mission and it's to change the way people think about food for the better and I think that's one of the things that pushes us to keep trying. Tell them how it is better than traditional pasta. How much more protein, fiber. Double the protein, four types the fiber and nearly half the net carbs of traditional pasta and so we think it's the next generation of pasta. Oh, my gosh. I tell you. I was having trouble as I was getting older with wheat and it really has helped a great deal and I just absolutely love it. Hey, guys. So how does this work out? How has he helped you, Phil? Yeah, so Brian has been a huge mentor of ours. We met at the Chobani incubator and showing us how to build a team because Brian has an awesome culture at banza and a lot of attention gets focused on us as entrepreneurs but it's the team and culture we build that creates the companies and products we have here. I got a little ahead of myself. When we say misfit and the reason the audience is so quiet because they're eating. And they're drinking the juice. So they've been very quiet but explain about misfit because it's every bit as nutritional but it's aesthetically it's not pleasing so doesn't get sold. At misfit we're on a mission to fight food waste because we let 20 billion pounds of produce go -- How much. 20 billion so look at this. Like an apple might be a little bit dimple the like this or a carrot -- it has three legs so farmers can't sell that to a grocery store but, of course, it's nutrition and we put it into our juice and we started the company as college students and had four crates of ugly peaches and a borrowed blender and now we're on our way to misfit foods. Because if you went in as a consumer and went in you would not buy this in the store but -- it wouldn't even be in the store to begin with. What advice -- oh, Mr. Rudolph, are you imparting? Yes. What are you sharing with them? So I think there are a lot of things. Three years ago I was 23 and had no experience in food and I think there are a lot of things we did right but also a few mistakes we made along the way and working with grocery stores can be challenging and so as up and coming food companies that want to change the way that people think about food for the better we're the underdogs and we need to help each other so if we can be helping misfit succeed that's a huge win. It's wonderful, I'm seeing, community of entrepreneurs wanting to help one another. Both of the groups started in college and your apartment, both of you and what has it meant to have someone like Brian who can navigate the way for you. Absolutely. Brian is entire team has been so helpful both in personal and professional ways about to launch a brand with whole foods and how to pop on the shelf and make the opportunity a successful one but I think there are a lot of ups and downs to entrepreneurship that people don't think about. Good days and bad days and having someone walk you through that and really talk you through the challenges you go through means the world to us and I think for Phil and I we think the entrepreneurship is about learning how to build a community well and for banza & misfit, our company has been built upon a thousand favors by people we love so we really appreciate the support. I can say this firsthand. Both of the products are excellent. You do have -- do you all agree? I mean, really. So it's wonderful in that regard. So, if somebody is watching and have a start-up company what is the major advice you give to them. Especially as a young entrepreneur, you have to admit that there's probably a lot that you don't know. There's a lot that you don't know you don't know and so don't be afraid to reach out to people who have done what you hope to do and ask them for advice because chances are somebody helped them too and they're going to be more than excited to pay it forward. So wonderful that you and everyone at banza paying it forward and also thank you very much because you're making good healthy food accessible and also you're environmental conscious in the things you're doing and it's really appreciated. From watching you. You will be at whole foods. In New York City and D.C. Everyone in our audience going home with a box of banza & misfit juice. Holding the carrot.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.