Transcript for Battery in children's toy sparks apartment blaze: Police

I will. A new warning about battery dangers after one ignited an apartment building fire that caused major damage. Linzie Janis is back with that story and these lithium ion batteries can be found in a lot of popular Christmas toys. The hidden dangers inside these batteries and cautionary tale for shoppers buying gadgets to put under the tree. We've seen it before. Lithium ion batteries bursting into flames like with these hoverboards. I know. It's crazy. Reporter: Now investigators say a lithium ion battery inside a children's toy is to blame for the fire in in Indianapolis apartment building Sunday. Engine 43 on the scene of a two-story apartment building. We have spoke showing. Reporter: No one hurt but officials say the fire that displaced four families and caused an estimated $100,000 in damage was sparked when the battery overheated. Igniting this pile of toys being stored in the building's furnace room. In this particular case we simply think it got inadvertently turned on and overheated and ran and ran and, unfortunately, this is the end result. Reporter: Authorities say that is what ignited flames at this Pennsylvania home. Leaving a 3-year-old girl dead. And just last month, the lithium ion battery inside a camera overheated. Smoke coming from this backpack causing panic at the Orlando airport. The lithium ion battery itself because it can hold so much electrical energy gets hot and catches fire on its own or the lithium ion battery gets hot and a flammable object within the toy, maybe the plastic or something else will catch on fire. Reporter: When stores toys or electronics experts say to make sure to keep them away from a heat source or combustibles like clothing or paper and make sure the room is well ventilated. One of the things that people really don't like to do is read instructions, but it's very important with products like these that the parent read and understange the instructions and any of the tips that are included about where to store them and how to store them safely. Experts suggest you can remove the batteries from the toys once they're charged and store the items separately, also, after recharging unplug the charger from the toy and wall socket as an added precaution.

