Transcript for Beauty alert: Everyday items that age your skin

We have board certified dermatologist Dr. Whitney Bowe to help us navigate this and I'm going to begin with this. Technology is making us age faster? Right. So don't shoot the messenger, but new studies are showing that blue light emitted from these seen, things like your smartphone, computer screen, even certain indoor bulbs are actually prematurely aging our skin by generating what are called free radicals. They're like tiny little missiles that target our DNA and damage our skin cell. So working in television is not good for my skin. Well, other people watching you should wear their sunscreen. All right. And then also it's winter time so we've got a lot of heat on. How does heat affect our skin. Depends on the source of the heat but if you're being exposed to infrared heat it cannot only cause wrinkles but brown spots, as well. So we think about infrared heat, most think about it coming from the sun. It's invisible@ but you feel it on your skin is what warps your skin but we're actually exposed to it all winter long in the form of space heaters, food warmers, hair dryers, actually for those of you who take hot yoga classes most of the time they're using -- Oh, my gosh. I was thinking about that. How do we reverse these? This is how you to take care of it. It all comes down to neutralizing or quenching those free radicals before they can damage your skin. Okay. So the first thing you want to do. There is a solution. You can continue to do your hot yoga. You want to look for a cream that's got powerful anti-inflammatory properties so this is my favorite called metagerm. Solid science that can dial down inflammation and get your antioxidants through diet owe matcha powder. I add a scoop to high smoothly. That helps you not get burned when you're in the sung. Yes, you noticed that. Yes, I have. Okay. So I have to say this, we move on to something that we might be doing every night to age ourselves. How many of you in the audience I say this because I had -- I had sheet marks on my cheek when I got in this morning. How many sleep on your side? Yes. I do too. I actually said, oh, my gosh. What can we do. Side sleepers are prone to creases or sleep lines on their cheeks, on their chest as well. Silk satin pillowcases can be very helpful and also they make silicone pads you can wear them on your chest on your decolletage to help smooth out lines at night while sleeping. Sunscreen a must. Sunscreen, most important thing to do but now new studies are showing probiotics can also protect your skin from the sun. All right. Thank you so much, Dr. Bowe.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.