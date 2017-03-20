Transcript for 'Beauty and the Beast' sets box office record for 2017

Please explain what is around your head. Well, I'm not going to pass up an opportunity to wear a floral tiara so they asked -- You look beautiful. Thank you. You know like the Snapchat filter. And I'm channeling Jenny from "Forrest gump." Where I went I was running. You remember, time for "Pop news." We start with a true beast of an opening. Disney's "Beauty and the beast" roaring to the biggest box office opener of the year with $170 million debut this weekend smashing multiple records. The live action remake is the seventh best debut of all time and set a new record for a March opening even doing better than all the Harry potter films. Can you believe that? Incredible. One of the star has a busy weekend. Josh gad who plays lefou surprising audiences at screenings around the U.S. Take a look. ??? No one fights like Gaston douses lights like Gaston in a wrestling match nobody fights like Gaston ??? Oh, yes, you guys were ready. Gad went from theater to theater breaking into song, talking to fans and getting them into the Disney spirit. He was so much fun here last week too. Hysterical. I love Josh gad. And next up take a look at twins, oh, my gosh, my favorite. Andrew and Ryan wreaking havoc in their room after bedtime. Parents Susanna and Jonathan shared the video of their epic slumber party garnering millions of views over the weekend. They climbed in and out of their cribs and take the cushions from the couch piece by piece even stopping every now to relax, refuel and survey their work and looks like mom and dad have their hands full with these two. This is a reason to buy a monitor alone. Wow. I mean -- They stayed in the room. It looks exhausting. But seriously the audio one people said you'll get hung up on everything they do. That's entertainment. And we have to explain that that video is sped up. They aren't that quick. No, the best part is that's not sped up. The kids are amazing. And finally we are celebrating the first day of spring with

