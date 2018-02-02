Transcript for Beauty hacks that instantly make you look younger

aging you without you even realizing it. We have beauty and lifestyle expert Bahar takhtehchian to show us what we could be doing better and robin teased this, Bahar. What does the straw have to do with aging. Believe it or not if you use a straw too often that continuous pursing of your lips can lead to lip lines or smoker's lines. Right. You think about it when someone spokes a cigarette. Right, it's prematuring aging you, ditch the straw and drink tons of water but use the glass instead. I love drinking iced coffee through a straw. I have to stop. Limit it. Okay. Then you also say, the temperature that you wash your face with has an impact. Absolutely. So you don't want to use hot water when you're washing your face. Go for a lukewarm or even cold if you K the reason for this, hot water tends to destroy that skin barrier, maybes your skin red and uneven. It's also really important to not overwash your face. Want to use a creamy cleanser like the stuff we have here and wash it once. Twice if you work out. Just once a day. Once a day is enough. Dry skin lets all of the wrinkles come out so you want it to be hydrated and use something like this have cereve. I love to take a washcloth and then, you know, get a hot washcloth and put it on my face. You say that's a big no-no. I like doing that. All right. All right. Okay. And we also have some hair and makeup tricks. We do. To show how you can keep that youthful appearance. So tell us. Absolutely. So we have two twins here and makeup can actually age you because if you're wearing too much of it, for example, this is Melissa. She looks beautiful, but she's wearing dark frosty eye shadow. Really dark lips. She's overlined her lips and using a little too much glitter as well and her hair is really straight. That tends to age you sos awe get older go for something with layers and a lot of movement so I want to say thank you for -- to glam squad for giving us this look and nunzio and our other twin, turn around with a much younger look. You see the difference. What we've done is we toned down the lips. We've gone for natural peachy cream shadow, a very matte eye and with the hair, bangs always make you look more youthful. Really? I noticed her hair is lighter than her sister's. That's we did. Added highlighting. As you get older your skin tends to get more pale and sallow so go for a lighter color if you can in lighter hair and keep it softer and the makeup softer. Really about softening your appearance. Absolutely. Softening the appearance and really some other tips are we see that Melissa here has thinner eyebrows. Your eyebrows really frame your shape dough as you get older make sure you let them grow out or fill them in with a brow pencil or brow wax. Thank you so much. Very good tips and tips we can all use, Bahar, thank you. And you can get even more from Bahar on our website. Check it out and we'll head over

