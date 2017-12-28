Transcript for What to know about the new beauty trend of scalp facials

Now to what's being called the new blowout. A so-called facial for your scalp, right? Yes. The new beauty trend that's helping your hair fight off this bitter cold, and Eva pilgrim is back on this new trend. Any pampering is good pampering. We test the limits of our hair almost daily, and once in a blue moon, we decide to slap on extra conditioner to make it better, right? What about your scalp or roots? Say hello to a new treatment, the head spa. Reporter: Getting that perfect 'do takes some work. Lots of primping, pulling, heating, teasing and spray. People are so keen to abuse their hair, abuse their scalps. Reporter: Over time, that combination can leave a mess. The newest trend in hair, a so-called facial for your scalp. It's being introduced to top salons. It's a spa basically for the hair. Reporter: The head spa revitalizization treatment is a five-step process that takes about an hour. Step one, a real look at your scalp. A quick close-up to analyze what you are working with. So you could see, like, in your pore a little bit, it's a little clogged and this is from product. Reporter: Time from a detox shampoo and a nice little massage. Step two, the fun part. A cleansing spa gel. I'm going to use long surprise going on the top of the head just to relieve some tension. Reporter: And another head massage. Next, this is where the real spa part of the treatment comes in. It's time to let off some steam, literally. Steam coming off the top of your head. Ten minutes later, step four. Rinse and condition. Before styling, we hit the last step, treatment. Then it's time for a quick blowout. You can see it's shiny. Reporter: While it is relaxing, a board certified dermatologist says there isn't any clinical evidence that a spa treatment will have any dramatic long-term effects for your scalp. The reality is that a simple shampoo and conditioner will really get the job done. The rest is just icing on the cake. Reporter: But she does say the massaging and the relaxing atmosphere can have health benefits and that's what this is all about. Making sure clients feel good and look good when they leave. I enjoyed the massage. It's the best part about going to the salon is getting your head washed. Massaged. It feels so good. A lot of scalp complaints happen because it's cold outside, and that's kind of the issue. Everything is dry, and this is a pretty expensive treatment, this particular thing we're talking about, but what about affordable treatment we can find over the counter or in the drugstore? If you are worried about the gunk on your scalp, look for shampoo with salicylic acid, and this is my favorite tip. Wear a hat, not just to keep the heat on your head, but as weird as this sounds, it keeps the moisture on your head. Interesting. So remember, everything you do for your hair -- Hat head or hat hair. It will stay moist. Interestingly, this is piquing your curiosity, isn't it? You have been riveted. Not one little bit. Thank you very much. Your hair looks lovely by the way.

