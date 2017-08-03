Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reportedly call off divorce

People magazine reports that the two have decided to work on their marriage.
Transcript for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reportedly call off divorce
There is a bombshell new development in one of Hollywood's most high profile relationships we learned this morning. That Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are calling off the divorce they famously announced their separation. Nearly two years ago but according to People Magazine they decided to keep working on their marriage. They are parents that the re kids they still live together much of the time. And Ben told people back in January that he loves taking his kids to school and having them know their dad is bare. While Ben and Jennifer are not officially back together a source close to Jennifer says she wants to work things out and stay together. Our very best to the Koppel.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

