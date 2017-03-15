Ben Affleck confirms 'treatment for alcohol addiction'

Affleck shared on Facebook that he has completed "treatment for alcohol addiction" and thanked his "co-parent," Jennifer Garner, for her support
3:59 | 03/15/17

