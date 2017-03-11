Transcript for How to get the best deals this Black Friday

Halloween has come and gone and means some Black Friday shopping deals here. One big question should you buy now or wait for better deals later. Amazon is leading the charge and rolled out 23 deals before black Friday. Rebecca Jarvis has the story. Reporter: 53 days till Christmas but already some retailers putting on the full-court press. Some of the retailers are getting very excited and they're really pushing the deal starting today. Reporter: Inside Amazon's countdown to Black Friday store discounts on toys, appliances and electronics. These beats wireless headphones now 40 off. This Hoover vacuum $85 off. Evacuate way introducing new daily deals every five minutes through November 9 like this kitchenaid mixer for $250. A 57% discount. And this 27-inch flat screen, $135, a 35% discount. But experts say for some items waiting may be your best bet. Deal news predicting flat screen TVs could be priced as low as $70 come Black Friday. Some of the deals out there are awesome right now but we believe they're going to get even better. So if you feel like you got to have that item and you've never seen it that cheap, buy it. Hold on to the receipt and then go back later if it goes down and says, hey, please adjust the price. I want it cheaper. Reporter: Meantime, Dell announcing 48 hours of black Friday early access. Up to 50% off a range of Dell's pcs, gaming and vr systems through 7:00 P.M. Eastern tonight. But, remember, while the discounts sometimes sound enticing the most important thing is to look at the price you're paying. There are two great websites that give you comparison shop savvy and -- The best way to get the best deal. Back to ginger. 6-month-old natal were is

